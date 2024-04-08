WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

WW International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. WW International has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

