StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of XELB opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Xcel Brands
In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
