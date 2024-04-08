StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Xcel Brands

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

