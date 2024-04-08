JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.13 ($147.03).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
