Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 736.69 ($9.25) on Thursday. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 675.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,230.77%.

In related news, insider Duncan Tait bought 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($55,975.40). Also, insider Duncan Tait purchased 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

