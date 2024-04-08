Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $64.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.23%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

