Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 25,400 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Autohome accounts for about 5.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.78% of Autohome worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 215.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 128.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 29.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,813,000 after acquiring an additional 306,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.8% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 485,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Autohome Profile

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

