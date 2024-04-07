Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 234 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $183.14. 4,021,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

