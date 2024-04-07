Sabal Trust CO Purchases Shares of 1,000 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 271,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.11. The stock had a trading volume of 360,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,006. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $225.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

