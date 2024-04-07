Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. 1,036,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

