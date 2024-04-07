Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,431,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,530,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

