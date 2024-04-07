New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 52,587 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,587 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $287,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $170.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.21. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

