Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,013 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,013 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after buying an additional 1,444,506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after buying an additional 1,100,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after buying an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 661,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,331. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

