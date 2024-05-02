Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.11. 618,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

