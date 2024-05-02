Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,557. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

