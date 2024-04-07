Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,856,000. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $93,360,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

