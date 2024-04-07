Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

