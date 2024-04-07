AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
