DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $374.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

