VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Roth Mkm

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of VTSI opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VirTra by 303.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

