Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

WBA stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

