Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.