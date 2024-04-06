Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

