Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $968.58. 801,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,197. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $480.45 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $926.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $777.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

