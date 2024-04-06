Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,802 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Jacobs Solutions worth $88,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $147.92. 539,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

