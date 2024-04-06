TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Lowered by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TELUS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TU opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

