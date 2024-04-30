Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,665 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEN opened at $155.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average is $144.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.