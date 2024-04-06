International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,233 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

