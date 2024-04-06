Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises about 3.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 156,570 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 120,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $23.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

