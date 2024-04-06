Augustine Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,637,000 after buying an additional 86,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

