Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,391 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 86.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,196,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

