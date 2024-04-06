Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $22,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

BTI stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

