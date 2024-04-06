Chardan Capital Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 543.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

