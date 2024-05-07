Lincoln National Corp Acquires 379 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,516. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.70 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

