JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $152.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.