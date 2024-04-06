Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,732,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,010,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

