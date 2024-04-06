Barclays Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $107.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.10.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

