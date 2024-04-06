Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

