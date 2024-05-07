Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $51,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock remained flat at $86.37 on Tuesday. 464,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.