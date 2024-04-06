Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,756,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

