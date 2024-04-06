Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $416.86 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.33 and a 200-day moving average of $333.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

