Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DYN. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,888,532 shares of company stock worth $44,687,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $26.44 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

