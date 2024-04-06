CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $551,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,812 shares of company stock worth $4,040,971. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

