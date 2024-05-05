SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

