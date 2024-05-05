Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Releases Earnings Results

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $364,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $195,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

