Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,044 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,332,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.