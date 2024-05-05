HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ STTK opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

