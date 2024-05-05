Wells Fargo & Company Trims Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Target Price to $890.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $890.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $954.38.

SMCI opened at $782.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $946.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.60. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $131.06 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

