Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,772,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,821,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $176.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

