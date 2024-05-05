United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Cellular Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $34.10 on Friday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.45.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

