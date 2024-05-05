United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
United States Cellular Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE USM opened at $34.10 on Friday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.45.
