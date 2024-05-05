SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

